The Niagara Falls 914th Airlift Wing's Assistant Fire Chief visited Edward Town Middle School and taught students CPR. The program is in it's 5th year and teaches 300 students per year basic CPR skills.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 09:05
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|NY, US
This work, 914th AW Teaches Middle School Students CPR, by SrA Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
