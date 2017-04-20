(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    914th AW Teaches Middle School Students CPR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NY, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Williams 

    914th Airlift Wing

    The Niagara Falls 914th Airlift Wing's Assistant Fire Chief visited Edward Town Middle School and taught students CPR. The program is in it's 5th year and teaches 300 students per year basic CPR skills.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 09:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522263
    VIRIN: 170503-F-HZ625-001
    Filename: DOD_104323007
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 914th AW Teaches Middle School Students CPR, by SrA Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Joe Foucha

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT