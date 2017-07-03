Recruits of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, learned and practiced the fundamentals of marksmanship March 6-10, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Marksmanship instructors spend a week teaching recruits the fundamentals before the recruits shoot live rounds the following week. Recruits spend several hours each day learning about marksmanship fundamentals and becoming more comfortable with each shooting position. India Company is scheduled to graduate April 21, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)
This work, Parris Island Recruits Learn to Shoot Like Marines, by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
