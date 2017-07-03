(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Parris Island Recruits Learn to Shoot Like Marines

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Recruits of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, learned and practiced the fundamentals of marksmanship March 6-10, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Marksmanship instructors spend a week teaching recruits the fundamentals before the recruits shoot live rounds the following week. Recruits spend several hours each day learning about marksmanship fundamentals and becoming more comfortable with each shooting position. India Company is scheduled to graduate April 21, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 08:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522258
    VIRIN: 170307-M-MF691-001
    Filename: DOD_104322981
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parris Island Recruits Learn to Shoot Like Marines, by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    recruiter
    basic training
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    ERR
    grad
    PISC
    Eastern Recruit Region

