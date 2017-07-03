Parris Island Recruits Learn to Shoot Like Marines

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, learned and practiced the fundamentals of marksmanship March 6-10, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Marksmanship instructors spend a week teaching recruits the fundamentals before the recruits shoot live rounds the following week. Recruits spend several hours each day learning about marksmanship fundamentals and becoming more comfortable with each shooting position. India Company is scheduled to graduate April 21, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)