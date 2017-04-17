(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NATO Battle Group Poland Ceremony

    GERMANY

    04.17.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Rachel Melchor 

    Defense Media Activity - Forward Center Europe

    General Curtis Scaparrotti, EUCOM Commander, recently took part in welcoming NATO’s Battle Group in Orzysz, Poland. The U.S. 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment leads the battle group which comprise of American, Romanian, British and Polish Soldiers.

    We’re here in Poland today in this ceremony to represent the U.S. led multinational battle group that’s a part of enhanced forward presence. It’s the largest and most significant deployment in NATO since the cold war, and it represents the outcome of the decisions taken at the Warsaw Summit. It represents the commitment and the resolve of NATO to protect the sovereignty of the trans-Atlantic Theater. It’s a significant event. It’s great to see our magnificent soldiers here today from all of the nations and what they represent for the defense of Europe.

    During his speech at the event, Gen. Scaparrotti also mentioned the importance of the United States military’s relationship with its NATO partners. He said multinational allies working together to create an enhanced forward presence is a visible demonstration of the Alliances commitment to Article V of the Washington Treaty, which enshrines the principle that an attack against one is an attack against all.

    That’s United States European Command update. I’m Army Sgt Victor Calhoun.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 06:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522253
    VIRIN: 170417-N-NW381-001
    Filename: DOD_104322826
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Battle Group Poland Ceremony, by PO2 Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. European Command
    EUCOM
    DMA-Forward Center Europe
    DMA-FCE
    NATO enhanced Forward Presence
    NATO eFP
    NATO Battle Group Poland

