NATO Battle Group Poland Ceremony

General Curtis Scaparrotti, EUCOM Commander, recently took part in welcoming NATO’s Battle Group in Orzysz, Poland. The U.S. 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment leads the battle group which comprise of American, Romanian, British and Polish Soldiers.



We’re here in Poland today in this ceremony to represent the U.S. led multinational battle group that’s a part of enhanced forward presence. It’s the largest and most significant deployment in NATO since the cold war, and it represents the outcome of the decisions taken at the Warsaw Summit. It represents the commitment and the resolve of NATO to protect the sovereignty of the trans-Atlantic Theater. It’s a significant event. It’s great to see our magnificent soldiers here today from all of the nations and what they represent for the defense of Europe.



During his speech at the event, Gen. Scaparrotti also mentioned the importance of the United States military’s relationship with its NATO partners. He said multinational allies working together to create an enhanced forward presence is a visible demonstration of the Alliances commitment to Article V of the Washington Treaty, which enshrines the principle that an attack against one is an attack against all.



That’s United States European Command update. I’m Army Sgt Victor Calhoun.