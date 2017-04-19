(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFRICOM Chief of Defense Conference

    GERMANY

    04.19.2017

    Video by Sgt. victor calhoun 

    Defense Media Activity - Forward Center Europe

    U.S. Africa commander exchange dialogues with other Chiefs of Defense in the recent Chiefs of Defense conference held in Stuttgart, Germany. More detail to this story from Chief Petty Officer Michael McNabb.
    SCRIPT FOR CC:
    The United States Africa Command recently hosted the African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Stuttgart, Germany. GEN Thomas Waldhauser, commander of U.S. AFRICOM, and the U.S. AFRICOM staff, designed the event to serve as an open forum for military leaders of African nations to freely exchange ideas and hold discussions about security issues that affect the interest of the United States and our African partners.

    During the opening ceremony, GEN Waldhauser spoke about the collective efforts of allies and partners finding solutions to issues our African counterparts face.

    Those of us in AFRICOM often hear from you how important it is to develop African solutions for African problems. And we want to bring out the best of our collective efforts which should include contributions from the African Union, the European Union, non-governmental organizations, and other allies and partners as well.

    This conference is the first time AFRICOM has had the opportunity to bring representatives of these countries together in one setting, and hold open discussions to help create peace and stability in the region.

    And that was your AFRICOM Update. I’m Chief Petty Officer Michael McNabb.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 06:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522252
    VIRIN: 170419-A-VR743-001
    Filename: DOD_104322825
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRICOM Chief of Defense Conference, by SGT victor calhoun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

