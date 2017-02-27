(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EUCOM Priority 3 - Agile Support

    GERMANY

    02.27.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Rachel Melchor 

    Defense Media Activity - Forward Center Europe

    General Curtis Scaparrotti EUCOM Commander recently sat down with us to explain his third priority of adapting to a complex and changing environment.

    Well, first of all we live in a very dynamic environment here in Europe. And, uh, it has changed obviously in the past two years and it is gonna to continue to evolve, so as a part of that you know, and in response to that, we have to make a shift from what is traditionally been engagement and assurance of our partners to deterrence and defense. That’s the environment that we live in.

    Gen. Scaparrotti also mentioned maintaining our focus on readiness and the ability to plan and execute as the U.S. European Command is transitioning toward a command with more of an operational focus.

    That’s United States European Command update. I’m Army Sgt Victor Calhoun.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Priority 3 - Agile Support, by PO2 Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

