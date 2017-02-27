EUCOM Priority 3 - Agile Support

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



General Curtis Scaparrotti EUCOM Commander recently sat down with us to explain his third priority of adapting to a complex and changing environment.



Well, first of all we live in a very dynamic environment here in Europe. And, uh, it has changed obviously in the past two years and it is gonna to continue to evolve, so as a part of that you know, and in response to that, we have to make a shift from what is traditionally been engagement and assurance of our partners to deterrence and defense. That’s the environment that we live in.



Gen. Scaparrotti also mentioned maintaining our focus on readiness and the ability to plan and execute as the U.S. European Command is transitioning toward a command with more of an operational focus.



That’s United States European Command update. I’m Army Sgt Victor Calhoun.