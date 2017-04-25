EUCOM Priority 4

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



General Curtis Scaparrotti EUCOM Commander sat down with us recently to talk about his fourth priority.



It’s to ensure resilient service members, their families and the civilians that work here in Europe.



Essentially, this fourth priority gets after the fundamental element of our success and that’s our people. So we want to ensure that they’re resilient, that they’re healthy- comprehensively and that they have a good quality of life here in Europe.



Gen. Scaparrotti also talked about spiritual fitness and mental fitness, helping to strengthen and balance our environment, as well as leadership looking after their responsibility to provide a healthy command climate.



And that’s United States European Command update. I’m Army Sgt Victor Calhoun.