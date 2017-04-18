This :59 promotional spot was produced for AFN to raise the awareness of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 06:07
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|522241
|VIRIN:
|170418-A-WR196-580
|Filename:
|DOD_104322754
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, George C. Marshall Center for European Security Studies AFN Promotion Spot, by SFC Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT