    SPMAGTF-CR-AF EOD Range

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.27.2017

    Video by Cpl. Jodson Graves 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa conduct an explosive ordinance range on Naval Station Rota, Spain April 27, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF deployed to conduct limited crisis response and theater security operations in Europe and North Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jodson B. Graves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 05:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522234
    VIRIN: 170427-M-SW506-001
    Filename: DOD_104322708
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF-CR-AF EOD Range, by Cpl Jodson Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Explosive Ordinance Disposal
    Spain
    EOD
    SPMAGTF-CR-AF
    Naval Staion Rota

    • LEAVE A COMMENT