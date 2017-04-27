Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa conduct an explosive ordinance range on Naval Station Rota, Spain April 27, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF deployed to conduct limited crisis response and theater security operations in Europe and North Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jodson B. Graves)
This work, SPMAGTF-CR-AF EOD Range, by Cpl Jodson Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
