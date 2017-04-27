US Army Medics train the JGSDF on tactics and techniques they use to save lives in the field.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 03:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522231
|VIRIN:
|170427-O-GD849-137
|Filename:
|DOD_104322666
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Medics Train Japan Ground Self Defense Force, by Trevor Zens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT