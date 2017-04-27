(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Medics Train Japan Ground Self Defense Force

    JAPAN

    04.27.2017

    Video by Trevor Zens 

    American Forces Network Tokyo

    US Army Medics train the JGSDF on tactics and techniques they use to save lives in the field.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 03:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522231
    VIRIN: 170427-O-GD849-137
    Filename: DOD_104322666
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Medics Train Japan Ground Self Defense Force, by Trevor Zens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Japan
    Japanese
    JGSDF
    US Army
    Army
    Japanese Ground Self Defense Force

