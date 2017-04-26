Marines with Reparable Maintenance Company, 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, demonstrate the capabilities of 3-D printing Expeditionary Manufacturing during the Advanced Naval Technology Exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 19-28, 2017. 3-D printing technology allows the timely restoration of critical gear and increased readiness by augmenting the supply chain.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 00:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522225
|VIRIN:
|170426-M-WK015-741
|Filename:
|DOD_104320401
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SoCal ship-to-shore exercise: The Amazing Ex-Man, by LCpl Jocelyn Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
