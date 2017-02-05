(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TACP 24 Hour Run

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.02.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor West 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The community of Osan Air Base came together with the 607th Air Support Operations Group to assist the Tactical Air Control Party Association. Airman 1st Class Lexie west tells us why participants dedicated 24 hours to this event.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACP 24 Hour Run, by SrA Taylor West, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Tactical Air Control Party Association

