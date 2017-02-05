The community of Osan Air Base came together with the 607th Air Support Operations Group to assist the Tactical Air Control Party Association. Airman 1st Class Lexie west tells us why participants dedicated 24 hours to this event.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 21:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522214
|Filename:
|DOD_104320249
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TACP 24 Hour Run, by SrA Taylor West, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT