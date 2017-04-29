Kodomo no Matsuri 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In recognition of Month of the Military Child, Camp Zama held the 2017 Kodomo no Matsuri, Children’s Festival, April 29 at Dewey Park. This event is held annually to show recognition for the many contributions our military youth provide to the community