    Kodomo no Matsuri 2017

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2017

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    In recognition of Month of the Military Child, Camp Zama held the 2017 Kodomo no Matsuri, Children’s Festival, April 29 at Dewey Park. This event is held annually to show recognition for the many contributions our military youth provide to the community

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 21:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522210
    VIRIN: 170429-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_104320179
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kodomo no Matsuri 2017, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Month of Military Child 2017
    Camp Zama MWR
    Camp Zama CYSS
    Kodomo no Matsuri 2017
    Kodomo no Matsuri

