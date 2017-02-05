Northern Edge 2017 Media day remote location interview with Col David Minau at
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on May 02, 2014. Northern Edge 2017 is Alaska's
premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as
well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the
services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty,
Reserve and National Guard units are involved.
This work, Northern Edge 2017 Media Interview Part 4, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
