(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Northern Edge 2017 Media Interview Part 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua DeGuzman 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Northern Edge 2017 Media day remote location interview with Col David Minau at
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on May 02, 2014. Northern Edge 2017 is Alaska's
    premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as
    well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the
    services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty,
    Reserve and National Guard units are involved.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522200
    VIRIN: 170502-F-DP685-0002
    Filename: DOD_104320088
    Length: 00:08:44
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 2017 Media Interview Part 4, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    NE17
    Northern Edge 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT