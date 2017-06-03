Recruits of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, passed the first of seven graduation requirements, basic water survival training, March 6, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Water survival qualification includes swimming 25 meters, jumping into the water from a tower, treading water, swimming with a pack and quickly shedding combat equipment while underwater. Both companies are scheduled to graduate May 5, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)
|03.06.2017
Date Posted: 05.02.2017
|Package
|522194
|170306-M-ZW564-001
|DOD_104319875
|00:00:57
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Fox & Oscar Companies – Swim Qualification – March 6, 2017, by LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
