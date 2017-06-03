Fox & Oscar Companies – Swim Qualification – March 6, 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, passed the first of seven graduation requirements, basic water survival training, March 6, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Water survival qualification includes swimming 25 meters, jumping into the water from a tower, treading water, swimming with a pack and quickly shedding combat equipment while underwater. Both companies are scheduled to graduate May 5, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)