Recruits of Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, and Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, moved on to the first of seven graduation requirements, swim qualification, Aug. 1, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. Recruits are tested on skills that include a 25-meter swim, jumping into the water from a tower, treading water and hastily shedding combat equipment underwater. Both companies are scheduled to graduate Sept. 30, 2016. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren and Pfc. Maximiliano Bavastro)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 20:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522191
|VIRIN:
|160801-M-ZW564-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104319872
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kilo & Papa Companies - Swim Qualification - Aug. 1, 2016, by LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
