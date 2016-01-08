Kilo & Papa Companies - Swim Qualification - Aug. 1, 2016

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits of Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, and Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, moved on to the first of seven graduation requirements, swim qualification, Aug. 1, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. Recruits are tested on skills that include a 25-meter swim, jumping into the water from a tower, treading water and hastily shedding combat equipment underwater. Both companies are scheduled to graduate Sept. 30, 2016. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren and Pfc. Maximiliano Bavastro)