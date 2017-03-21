Echo & Oscar Companies – Hand and Arm Signals – March 21, 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits of Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, learned how to use hand and arm signals March 21, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Recruits learn how to communicate using hand and arm signals to avoid detection by nearby threats. Both companies are scheduled to graduate April 14, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)