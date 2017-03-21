Recruits of Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, learned how to use hand and arm signals March 21, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Recruits learn how to communicate using hand and arm signals to avoid detection by nearby threats. Both companies are scheduled to graduate April 14, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)
03.21.2017
05.02.2017
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, Echo & Oscar Companies – Hand and Arm Signals – March 21, 2017, by LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
