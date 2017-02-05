B-Roll of different kinds of aircraft, such as F-35B Lightning II, F-18E/F Super Hornets and much more, taking off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for exercise Northern Edge 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522184
|VIRIN:
|170502-M-MI258-732
|Filename:
|DOD_104319820
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aircraft taking off for Northern Edge 2017 B-Roll, by LCpl Andy Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT