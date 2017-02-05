(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aircraft taking off for Northern Edge 2017 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andy Martinez 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    B-Roll of different kinds of aircraft, such as F-35B Lightning II, F-18E/F Super Hornets and much more, taking off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for exercise Northern Edge 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522184
    VIRIN: 170502-M-MI258-732
    Filename: DOD_104319820
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft taking off for Northern Edge 2017 B-Roll, by LCpl Andy Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    combat
    Alaska
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    USMC
    ordinance
    Fuel
    Pacific
    F-22
    Fuel Tanks
    Refuelers
    Tankers
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    USAF
    Army
    F-35B
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    III MEF
    lethal
    Alaskan Command
    ALCOM
    survivable
    NE17
    attack fighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT