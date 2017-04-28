Fox & Oscar Companies – Crucible: Pugil Sticks – April 30-31, 2017

Recruits of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, fought using close-combat techniques during the Crucible April 30-31, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. During the Crucible, recruit training’s 54-hour culminating event, recruits prove their perseverance and teamwork and their acceptance of the Corps’ core values of honor, courage and commitment. Both companies are scheduled to graduate May 5, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren and Lance Cpl. Joseph Jacob)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 18:31
|Category:
|Package
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
