(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fox & Oscar Companies – Crucible: Pugil Sticks – April 30-31, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Recruits of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, fought using close-combat techniques during the Crucible April 30-31, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. During the Crucible, recruit training’s 54-hour culminating event, recruits prove their perseverance and teamwork and their acceptance of the Corps’ core values of honor, courage and commitment. Both companies are scheduled to graduate May 5, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren and Lance Cpl. Joseph Jacob)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 18:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522180
    VIRIN: 170428-M-ZW564-001
    Filename: DOD_104319795
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox & Oscar Companies – Crucible: Pugil Sticks – April 30-31, 2017, by LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    recruiter
    basic training
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    Eastern
    ERR
    grad
    PISC
    Recruit Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT