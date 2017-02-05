Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti, commander of U.S. European
Command and NATO's supreme allied commander for Europe, testifies on the
European Reassurance Initiative before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee,
May 2, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 17:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|522164
|Filename:
|DOD_104319497
|Length:
|01:03:18
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Eucom Commander Testifies at Senate Hearing, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT