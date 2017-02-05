(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson camera spray with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, at the Department of State

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson camera spray with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, at the Department of State.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 16:16
    Category: Briefings
    TAGS

    Saudi Arabia
    Secretary of State
    USDOS
    Adel al-Jubeir
    Rex Tillerson
    Secretary Tillerson

