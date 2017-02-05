(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gen. Scaparrotti Opening Statement Before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti, commander of U.S. European
    Command and NATO's supreme allied commander for Europe, his opening statement before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee,
    May 2, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522158
    Filename: DOD_104319353
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Scaparrotti Opening Statement Before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. European Command
    Curtis M. Scaparrotti
    Senate Appropriations subcommittee

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT