Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met with Czech Republic Defense Minister Martin Stropnický to discuss threats to the Czech Republic during a meeting at the Pentagon, May 2, 2017.
|05.02.2017
|05.02.2017 16:11
|Package
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Mattis Meets With Czech Defense Minister, by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
