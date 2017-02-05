(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mattis Meets With Czech Defense Minister

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    DoD News         

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met with Czech Republic Defense Minister Martin Stropnický to discuss threats to the Czech Republic during a meeting at the Pentagon, May 2, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 16:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522157
    VIRIN: 170502-N-GR168-001
    Filename: DOD_104319352
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mattis Meets With Czech Defense Minister, by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Secretary of Defense
    SECDEF
    DoD News
    DoD News Update
    Latest Video
    Secretary Mattis

