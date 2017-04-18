(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    28th SFS prepares for GSC competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Randahl Jenson 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 28th Security Forces Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., practice land navigation in preparation for the upcoming Global Strike Challenge competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 16:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522150
    VIRIN: 170426-F-KN558-0001
    Filename: DOD_104319114
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th SFS prepares for GSC competition, by A1C Randahl Jenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ellsworth AFB
    Air Force
    Global Strike Challenge
    AFGSC
    28th SFS
    8th AF
    28th BW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT