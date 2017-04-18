Airmen from the 28th Security Forces Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., practice land navigation in preparation for the upcoming Global Strike Challenge competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 16:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522150
|VIRIN:
|170426-F-KN558-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104319114
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 28th SFS prepares for GSC competition, by A1C Randahl Jenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT