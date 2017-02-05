(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary of Defense Mattis Hosts an Enhanced Honor Cordon Welcoming Czech Republic Defense Minister

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis hosts an enhanced honor cordon welcoming Czech Republic Defense Minister Martin Stropnicky to the Pentagon on the steps of the River Entrance, May 2, 2017. Washington DC.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522136
    Filename: DOD_104318818
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Mattis Hosts an Enhanced Honor Cordon Welcoming Czech Republic Defense Minister, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Secretary of Defense
    DoD news
    latest videos
    Jim Mattis
    Czech Republic Defense Minister
    Martin Stropnicky

