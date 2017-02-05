Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis hosts an enhanced honor cordon welcoming Czech Republic Defense Minister Martin Stropnicky to the Pentagon on the steps of the River Entrance, May 2, 2017. Washington DC.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 14:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522136
|Filename:
|DOD_104318818
|Length:
|00:06:26
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary of Defense Mattis Hosts an Enhanced Honor Cordon Welcoming Czech Republic Defense Minister, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
