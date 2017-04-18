(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Foreign Exchange Program

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Maxwell 

    U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”

    Two aerial demonstration teams representing different nations, receive a close look at each other's performances.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 18:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522134
    VIRIN: 170418-F-AN818-001
    Filename: DOD_104318798
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foreign Exchange Program, by SrA Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    aerial
    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    demonstration
    exchange
    team
    joint forces
    program
    maneuver
    fighter pilots
    Nellis Air Force Base
    French
    Air Force
    foreign
    PAF
    visit
    Rachel Maxwell
    Alpha jet
    Patrouille de France
    Jason Heard
    Christophe Dubois

