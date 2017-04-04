Marine Recruits Test Combat Fitness on Parris Island

Recruits of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, completed the combat fitness test, which is one of seven graduation requirements, April 4, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. The CFT is designed to simulate a wide range of physical challenges one might face in combat and evaluates strength, stamina, agility and coordination. India Company is scheduled to graduate April 21, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Vanessa Austin)
|04.04.2017
|05.02.2017 14:43
|B-Roll
|522128
|170404-M-VP563-001
|DOD_104318741
|00:01:12
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
