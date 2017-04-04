Marine Recruits Test Combat Fitness on Parris Island

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, completed the combat fitness test, which is one of seven graduation requirements, April 4, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. The CFT is designed to simulate a wide range of physical challenges one might face in combat and evaluates strength, stamina, agility and coordination. India Company is scheduled to graduate April 21, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Vanessa Austin)