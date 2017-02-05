The 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade hosted a mass reenlistment ceremony at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan on May 2, 2017. The ceremony gave the 17 Soldiers the opportunity to be reenlisted by the 1st Cavalry Division commander, Maj. Gen. JT Thomson. Certificates were presented by both, Gen. Thomson and 1st Cavalry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Maurice Jackson. The reenlistment ceremony is the Soldier's confirmation to their duty to defend the Constitution and should also serve to honor and commemorate the Soldier's pledge to serve with pride and distinction. (Video by Jet Fabara, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan)
This work, Mass Reenlistement, by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
