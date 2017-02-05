(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mass Reenlistement

    AFGHANISTAN

    05.02.2017

    Video by Jet Fabara 

    U.S. Forces Afghanistan

    The 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade hosted a mass reenlistment ceremony at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan on May 2, 2017. The ceremony gave the 17 Soldiers the opportunity to be reenlisted by the 1st Cavalry Division commander, Maj. Gen. JT Thomson. Certificates were presented by both, Gen. Thomson and 1st Cavalry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Maurice Jackson. The reenlistment ceremony is the Soldier's confirmation to their duty to defend the Constitution and should also serve to honor and commemorate the Soldier's pledge to serve with pride and distinction. (Video by Jet Fabara, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Soldier
    1st Cavalry Division
    Bagram Airfield
    recruitment
    Afghanistan
    U.S. Army
    Mass reenlistment
    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade
    1CD RSSB

