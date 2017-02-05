Mass Reenlistement

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522125" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade hosted a mass reenlistment ceremony at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan on May 2, 2017. The ceremony gave the 17 Soldiers the opportunity to be reenlisted by the 1st Cavalry Division commander, Maj. Gen. JT Thomson. Certificates were presented by both, Gen. Thomson and 1st Cavalry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Maurice Jackson. The reenlistment ceremony is the Soldier's confirmation to their duty to defend the Constitution and should also serve to honor and commemorate the Soldier's pledge to serve with pride and distinction. (Video by Jet Fabara, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan)