Kilo & November Companies – Marksmanship Training – April 10-14, 2017

Recruits of Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, and November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, practiced the fundamentals of marksmanship April 10-14, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Recruits must qualify on the rifle range by shooting targets up to 500 yards away in order to graduate. Both companies are scheduled to graduate May 19, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)