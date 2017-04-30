Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 Overview

The Marine Corps has the opportunity to work with technology prototypes that can improve effectiveness in an operation environment during the Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimental Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017. The resulting force of these technological capabilities will integrate operations across all domains to include information and cyberspace. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jamie Arzola)
