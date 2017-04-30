Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 Overview

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522089" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Marine Corps has the opportunity to work with technology prototypes that can improve effectiveness in an operation environment during the Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimental Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017. The resulting force of these technological capabilities will integrate operations across all domains to include information and cyberspace. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jamie Arzola)