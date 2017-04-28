Marksman from around the U.S. Army, Canada, Italy and the United Kingdom competed at the 26th annual Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting at the Robinson Maneuver Center at Camp Robinson, Arkansas April 24-28.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 13:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522088
|VIRIN:
|170428-Z-CZ735-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104318269
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|AR, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 26th Annual AFSAM, by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
