    26th Annual AFSAM

    AR, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Marksman from around the U.S. Army, Canada, Italy and the United Kingdom competed at the 26th annual Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting at the Robinson Maneuver Center at Camp Robinson, Arkansas April 24-28.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 13:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522088
    VIRIN: 170428-Z-CZ735-001
    Filename: DOD_104318269
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: AR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th Annual AFSAM, by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

