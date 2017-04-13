Coast Guard members shoot the Sig Sauer .40 caliber handgun at the range at Sector Field Office Galveston, Texas Apr. 13, 2017. Many Coast Guard members routinely perform law enforcment missions that require they keep a firearms proficiency. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 12:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522083
|VIRIN:
|170417-G-CZ043-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104318171
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sector Field Office Galveston, Texas firing range b-roll, by PO3 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
