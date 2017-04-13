(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sector Field Office Galveston, Texas firing range b-roll

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin Williams 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    Coast Guard members shoot the Sig Sauer .40 caliber handgun at the range at Sector Field Office Galveston, Texas Apr. 13, 2017. Many Coast Guard members routinely perform law enforcment missions that require they keep a firearms proficiency. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams

    Date Taken: 04.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 12:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522083
    VIRIN: 170417-G-CZ043-1001
    Filename: DOD_104318171
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sector Field Office Galveston, Texas firing range b-roll, by PO3 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCG
    firing range
    U.S.
    CG
    Coast Guard
    pistol range
    PPC
    sector field office galveston
    PADET Texas

