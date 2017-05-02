Christening of the Future USS Indiana, DoD Releases Latest Military Sexual Assault Report
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 11:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522074
|VIRIN:
|170502-N-QI228-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104318111
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Headlines for Tuesday, May 2, 2017, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT