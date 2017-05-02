(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Headlines for Tuesday, May 2, 2017

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    Christening of the Future USS Indiana, DoD Releases Latest Military Sexual Assault Report

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 11:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522074
    VIRIN: 170502-N-QI228-001
    Filename: DOD_104318111
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headlines for Tuesday, May 2, 2017, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    director
    sexual assault
    SAPR
    Navy
    Sailor
    All Hands Update
    USS Indiana
    Huntington Ingalls Shipyard
    Virginia-class fast attack submarine
    Vice President Mike Pence
    SSN 789
    Navy Rear Adm. Ann M. Burkhardt
    DoD Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office

