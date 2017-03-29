(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    33th Signal Command (Theater) Best Warrior - Urban Operations event.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIERRA VISTA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Florence 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    During the 335th Signal Command's (T) Best Warrior competition, Soldiers had a chance to test their skills in an urban setting.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 11:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522072
    VIRIN: 170329-A-BY613-073
    Filename: DOD_104318055
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: SIERRA VISTA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33th Signal Command (Theater) Best Warrior - Urban Operations event., by MSG Anthony Florence, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Best warrior
    Arizona
    335th signal command
    Ft Huachuca
    Armystrong
    USARMYRESERVE
    MSG Anthony Florence

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT