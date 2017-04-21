170421-N-SY784-001- Restoration director Robert P. Cramsie of the Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation was presented with the 2016 Excellence of Volunteerism award at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego, Calif. April 21, 2017. Mr. Cramsie is helping to restore the World War II Douglas SBD-1 Dauntless dive-bomber on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego, Calif. The U.S. Marines Aviation Museum is home to the Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation developed by the museum staff and volunteers located at MCAS. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 12:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522069
|VIRIN:
|170421-N-SY784-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104318052
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation, by PO1 John Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
