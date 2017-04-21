video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



170421-N-SY784-001- Restoration director Robert P. Cramsie of the Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation was presented with the 2016 Excellence of Volunteerism award at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego, Calif. April 21, 2017. Mr. Cramsie is helping to restore the World War II Douglas SBD-1 Dauntless dive-bomber on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego, Calif. The U.S. Marines Aviation Museum is home to the Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation developed by the museum staff and volunteers located at MCAS. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Johnson)