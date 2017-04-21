(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class John Johnson 

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    170421-N-SY784-001- Restoration director Robert P. Cramsie of the Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation was presented with the 2016 Excellence of Volunteerism award at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego, Calif. April 21, 2017. Mr. Cramsie is helping to restore the World War II Douglas SBD-1 Dauntless dive-bomber on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego, Calif. The U.S. Marines Aviation Museum is home to the Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation developed by the museum staff and volunteers located at MCAS. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 12:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522069
    VIRIN: 170421-N-SY784-001
    Filename: DOD_104318052
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation, by PO1 John Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Miramar
    Marines
    Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation
    Miramar Air Station

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT