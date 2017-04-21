(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 SAPR walk at MCAS

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Rolston 

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    170421-N-DM338-0188
    Marines, Navy Sailors and civilians participate in a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Walk on April 21, 2017 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego Calif. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas A. Groesch)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 12:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522068
    VIRIN: 170421-N-DM338-0188
    Filename: DOD_104318045
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 SAPR walk at MCAS, by PO2 Daniel Rolston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MCAS
    SAPR
    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar
    sexual assault prevention and response
    SAPR walk
    Dr. Jerry Moore Sr.

