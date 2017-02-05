Army Gen. Raymond Thomas, commander of U.S. Special
Operations Command, and Theresa Whelan, assistant defense secretary for special operations/low-intensity conflict, testify before the House Armed Services Committee, May 2, 2017.
Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 12:19
Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|522064
|Filename:
|DOD_104318026
Length:
|00:56:34
Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Socom Commander, Assistant Defense Secretary Testify at HASC Hearing, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
