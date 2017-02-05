(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gen. McDew Opening Statement Before the Senate Armed Services Committe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Air Force Gen. Darren W. McDew, commander of U.S. Transportation Command,
    opening statement before the Senate Armed Services Committee, May 2, 2017

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 11:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522059
    Filename: DOD_104317865
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 43
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. McDew Opening Statement Before the Senate Armed Services Committe, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Senate Armed Services Committee
    SASC
    DoD News
    Darren W. McDew
    latest videos
    TRASASC050217

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT