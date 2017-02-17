Dr. Love discusses with Brig. Gen. Christopher P. Azzano, commander, 96th Test Wing about assessing the risks involved in training
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 10:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|522041
|VIRIN:
|170217-F-ZM660-170
|Filename:
|DOD_104317721
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Assessing A No, by TSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
