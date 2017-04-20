Days of Remembrance. Learning from the Holocaust. The strength of the human spirit in the Tiger Theater, Sembach Germany on 20 April 2017. Guest speaker SFC Adam B. Pitler, 30th MED BDE, sharing the history of his own family during the Holocaust. SPC Krizia Alvarez Rios recites a poem.
(U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Oliver Sommer, 7th Army Training Support Command Kaiserslautern/Baumholder)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 07:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522021
|VIRIN:
|170420-A-TG544-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104317464
|Length:
|00:06:54
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Days of Remembrance, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT