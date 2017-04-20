video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Days of Remembrance. Learning from the Holocaust. The strength of the human spirit in the Tiger Theater, Sembach Germany on 20 April 2017. Guest speaker SFC Adam B. Pitler, 30th MED BDE, sharing the history of his own family during the Holocaust. SPC Krizia Alvarez Rios recites a poem.



(U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Oliver Sommer, 7th Army Training Support Command Kaiserslautern/Baumholder)