    Days of Remembrance

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.20.2017

    Video by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Days of Remembrance. Learning from the Holocaust. The strength of the human spirit in the Tiger Theater, Sembach Germany on 20 April 2017. Guest speaker SFC Adam B. Pitler, 30th MED BDE, sharing the history of his own family during the Holocaust. SPC Krizia Alvarez Rios recites a poem.

    (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Oliver Sommer, 7th Army Training Support Command Kaiserslautern/Baumholder)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 07:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522021
    VIRIN: 170420-A-TG544-0001
    Filename: DOD_104317464
    Length: 00:06:54
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Days of Remembrance, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

