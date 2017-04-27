(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lead by Example

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    04.27.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Command Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sgt. Ramon Colon-Lopez shared words of wisdom with service members at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 03:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522017
    VIRIN: 170427-F-JE861-004
    Filename: DOD_104317400
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lead by Example, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Air Force
    Senior Enlisted Leader

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT