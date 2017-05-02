(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak for May 2, 2017

    JAPAN

    05.02.2017

    Video by Cpl. Paul Williams III 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Exercise Balikatan kicks off in the Philippines, combined arms training takes flight in the skies over Japan, and the RQ-4 Global Hawk arrives at Yokota.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 02:15
    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for May 2, 2017, by Cpl Paul Williams III, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Yokota
    USMC
    Pacific
    Combined Arms Training
    RQ-4 Global Hawk
    Philippines
    USAF
    Balikatan
    USNAVY
    USARMY
    Exercise Balikatan

    • LEAVE A COMMENT