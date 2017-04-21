(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A New Element Newscast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.21.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Jones 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    For most Kadena Medics this isn't a typical day in the office. Check out how members of the 18th Medical Group hit the ground running in the second annual PAMACON exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 00:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522001
    VIRIN: 170421-F-JX890-024
    Filename: DOD_104317324
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A New Element Newscast, by A1C Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    airmen
    group
    Japan
    Okinawa
    united states
    air force reserve
    One
    air force
    exercise
    deployment
    SABC
    med
    Area
    18 WG
    air force guard
    PAMACON

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT