For most Kadena Medics this isn't a typical day in the office. Check out how members of the 18th Medical Group hit the ground running in the second annual PAMACON exercise.
|04.21.2017
|05.02.2017 00:55
|Package
|522001
|170421-F-JX890-024
|DOD_104317324
|00:00:52
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|3
|0
|0
|0
This work, A New Element Newscast, by A1C Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
