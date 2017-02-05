(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Katusa U.S. Friendship Week

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.02.2017

    Video by Chuck Gill 

    Defense Media Activity - Pacific

    Army Sergeant Ricky Perez catches the action from the 2017 Katusa U.S Friendship Week on Yongsan and on Camp Humpreys

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 00:39
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Katusa U.S. Friendship Week, by Chuck Gill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Korean
    friendship
    Korean War
    Augmentation

