    Warrior Friendship Week

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.02.2017

    Video by Chuck Gill 

    Defense Media Activity - Pacific

    The Second Infantry Division hosted Warrior Friendship Week for soldiers and Katusas alike from April Seventeenth to the Twenty-First. Katusa Corporal Min, Taewon tells us why this tradition has been helpful to soldiers.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Friendship Week, by Chuck Gill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    wrestling
    softball
    tug of war
    relay races

