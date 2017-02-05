The Second Infantry Division hosted Warrior Friendship Week for soldiers and Katusas alike from April Seventeenth to the Twenty-First. Katusa Corporal Min, Taewon tells us why this tradition has been helpful to soldiers.
|05.02.2017
|05.02.2017 00:36
|Package
|521997
|DOD_104316822
|00:01:16
|KR
|2
|1
|1
|0
This work, Warrior Friendship Week, by Chuck Gill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
