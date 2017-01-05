(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Mia Porcher Story

    GEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Carl Clegg 

    169th Fighter Wing

    Jamia "Mia" Porcher is an Airman 1st Class in the South Carolina Air National Guard. On June 7, 2016, while stopping to assist a fellow motorist involved in an accident, Mia was struck by a passing car and critically injured leaving her paralyzed. This is her story.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 23:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521994
    VIRIN: 170501-Z-QX261-001
    Filename: DOD_104315907
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: GEORGETOWN, SC, US 
    Hometown: GEORGETOWN, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Mia Porcher Story, by MSgt Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    South Carolina
    Recovery
    Veterans Affairs
    Fighting Falcon
    Air Force
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    National Guard
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    Airman 1st Class
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    169FW
    Smart Home
    Carl Clegg
    Motor Vehicle Accident
    Master Sgt. Carl Clegg
    Jamia Porcher
    Mia Porcher
    Critical Injury
    Airman Taking Care of Airman
    Chief Master Sergeant Kevin Tomas
    Chaplain Christina Pittman
    Palmetto Health Richland

