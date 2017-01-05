The Mia Porcher Story

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jamia "Mia" Porcher is an Airman 1st Class in the South Carolina Air National Guard. On June 7, 2016, while stopping to assist a fellow motorist involved in an accident, Mia was struck by a passing car and critically injured leaving her paralyzed. This is her story.