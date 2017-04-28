For most Kadena medics this isn't a typical day in the office. Check out how members of the 18th Medical Group hit the ground running the second annual PAMACON exercise.
This work, A New Element, by A1C Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
