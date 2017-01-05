(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    S2ME2 ANTX 2017

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Pvt. Robert Bliss and Lance Cpl. Justin Bowles

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    The S2ME2 Task Force is a core team of operational, acquisition and technical subject matter experts from the office of Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (DASN RDT&E) and Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL) is hosting S2ME2 ANTX
    17 aboard Camp Pendleton, April 17-28. ANTX are a series of exercises led by the Naval Research and Development Establishment (NR&DE) where industry, academia and Government research and development (R&D) organizations are
    invited to demonstrate emerging technology/ engineering innovations that address priority US Navy and Marine Corps missions. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Bowles)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 17:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521976
    VIRIN: 170501-M-WY908-295
    Filename: DOD_104315496
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S2ME2 ANTX 2017, by Pvt Robert Bliss and LCpl Justin Bowles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

