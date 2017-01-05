S2ME2 ANTX 2017

The S2ME2 Task Force is a core team of operational, acquisition and technical subject matter experts from the office of Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (DASN RDT&E) and Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL) is hosting S2ME2 ANTX
17 aboard Camp Pendleton, April 17-28. ANTX are a series of exercises led by the Naval Research and Development Establishment (NR&DE) where industry, academia and Government research and development (R&D) organizations are
invited to demonstrate emerging technology/ engineering innovations that address priority US Navy and Marine Corps missions. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Bowles)
