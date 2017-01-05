(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SITREP: SHARP Unrestricted Reporting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Sgt. Audrey Santana 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    Learn about the Army's SHARP Program and unrestricted reporting procedures.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 17:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 521975
    VIRIN: 170501-A-GR441-322
    Filename: DOD_104315486
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SITREP: SHARP Unrestricted Reporting, by SGT Audrey Santana, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SHARP
    Unrestricted Reporting

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT