Northern Edge 2017 Takeoff B Roll

B-Roll of aircraft takeoffs in support of Northern Edge 2017 at

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on May 01, 2017. Northern Edge 2017 is

Alaska's premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and

procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants

from all the services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from

active duty, Reserve and National Guard units are involved.