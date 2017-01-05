(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Northern Edge 2017 Takeoff B Roll

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua DeGuzman 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    B-Roll of aircraft takeoffs in support of Northern Edge 2017 at
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on May 01, 2017. Northern Edge 2017 is
    Alaska's premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and
    procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants
    from all the services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from
    active duty, Reserve and National Guard units are involved.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 16:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521968
    VIRIN: 170501-F-DP685-0001
    Filename: DOD_104315416
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 2017 Takeoff B Roll, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    C-17 Globemaster III
    F-22 Raptor
    F-15 Eagle
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    EA-18G Growler
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    F-35B Lightning II
    NE17
    Northern Edge 2017
    F-15C/D

