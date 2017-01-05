B-Roll of aircraft takeoffs in support of Northern Edge 2017 at
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on May 01, 2017. Northern Edge 2017 is
Alaska's premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and
procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants
from all the services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from
active duty, Reserve and National Guard units are involved.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 16:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521968
|VIRIN:
|170501-F-DP685-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104315416
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 2017 Takeoff B Roll, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
