Dana White, Pentagon spokeswoman; Elizabeth Van Winkle, acting assistant secretary of defense for readiness; Navy Rear Adm. Ann Burkhardt, DoD Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office director; and Dr. Nate Galbreath, SAPRO deputy director, brief Pentagon reporters May 1, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 15:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|521963
|Filename:
|DOD_104315261
|Length:
|00:38:33
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defense Officials Brief Media on Sexual Assault Prevention, Response, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT