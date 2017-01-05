(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defense Officials Brief Media on Sexual Assault Prevention, Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Dana White, Pentagon spokeswoman; Elizabeth Van Winkle, acting assistant secretary of defense for readiness; Navy Rear Adm. Ann Burkhardt, DoD Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office director; and Dr. Nate Galbreath, SAPRO deputy director, brief Pentagon reporters May 1, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 15:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 521963
    Filename: DOD_104315261
    Length: 00:38:33
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Officials Brief Media on Sexual Assault Prevention, Response, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sexual Assault Prevention
    Pentagon Briefing
    SAPRO
    DoD News
    latest videos
    Rear Adm. Ann Burkhardt

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT